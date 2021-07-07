Outdoor Workout Tips for the Summer From TeamUp Fitness

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamUp, the social platform that was built to bring the fitness community together, is helping fitness enthusiasts find local outdoor activities this summer. With many users looking for new and fun outdoor workouts, the TeamUp app has become a popular hub for people looking to try outdoor boot camps, high-intensity interval training, CrossFit, and more. Users are encouraged to push themselves by teaming up with a partner. By using the TeamUp fitness app, users can connect with like-minded fitness enthusiasts and trainers to find new group workouts local to their area.

"TeamUp can be a tremendous resource to connect with others who want to try a new activity or do something fun like a fitness date," said Frank Peperno, CMO at TeamUp. "The addition of a workout or jogging partner can turn a solo workout session into an entirely different experience. On average, users stay motivated longer and enjoy a heightened sense of competition when working out with a partner. By pushing a little harder and working out alongside a new friend, users can expect to see better results and experience a much more engaging workout session."

For those who live in hot climate states in the summer who still want to workout outside, the TeamUp fitness experts recommend aquatic activities, as well as workouts sessions during the cooler periods throughout the day, such as early morning and late evening sessions.

Using the app is the perfect resource to find and connect with people who live an active lifestyle. Users can check out their custom feeds for daily activities, view posts from members and fitness professionals who post fun and informative workouts, and learn more about nearby gyms and fitness centers.

"As a former owner and operator of a Gold's Gym location, I know how the demand for outdoor workouts spikes during the summer months," said Peperno.

"The influx was consistent year after year. Many of our members were interested in group classes, which is why we wanted to promote connectivity and group workouts with the TeamUp app. We want to bring people together to enjoy fun summer workouts and make new friends, and our platform is the perfect place to make that happen."

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store or Google Play Store

About TeamUp

TeamUp is a social, lifestyle, fitness connection, dating app developed for the fitness community, Find new workout partners, new fitness friends and meaningful connections. Simply put, TeamUp is "Where All Fitness Enthusiasts Go to be Seen."

To create your profile today, visit https://www.teamup.fitness

