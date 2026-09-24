Outer Space vs. Air Space Stocks: Is the ARKX ETF a Better Investment Than the JETS ETF?

Investors choosing between the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKX) and U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT:JETS) must weigh a more expensive industrials-heavy basket against a pure-play airline focus.

Both funds target aerospace and transportation themes, yet they serve distinct roles for a portfolio. The ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF pursues long-term capital appreciation through companies leading in orbital and sub-orbital aerospace, including those involved in satellite technology and defense systems.

In contrast, the U.S. Global Jets ETF provides targeted exposure to the global airline industry, encompassing commercial carriers, cargo flight operators, and aircraft manufacturers alike. This comparison looks at how their costs and performance profiles diverge.

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