15.09.2022 14:01:00
OUTFRONT Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Strength of Our Raíces" OOH Campaign
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) launched a special OOH campaign celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month entitled "Strength of Our Raíces," honoring 25 Hispanic and Latinx leaders across a variety of industries. The campaign is currently running on OUTFRONT's digital billboards across the country, with emphasis in markets with large Hispanic and Latinx populations.
The campaign's theme is inspired by the idea of roots (raíces) and of culture as a foundation for strength and growth. The creative, designed by OUTFRONT's in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, includes the words "Strength of our Raíces" and is personalized with each honorees' name, photograph, and occupation. The bold colors and sun motif, further denote the courage of the Hispanic and Latinx community which the campaign celebrates. The campaign will run for the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.
"OUTFRONT is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and honor these leaders on our billboards right in their communities," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT.
Campaign honorees include:
- Natalia Alavrez, Director, Selyco Capital
- Josef Vann, EVP/Director of Sales, iKahan
- Michael P. Davidson, CEO, Adler
- Paula Blackmon, City Councilwoman, City of Dallas
- John Morales, Climate Change and Hurricane Specialist, NBC
- Begoñe Cazalis, Director of Communications,The Everglades Foundation
- Omar Narvaez, City Councilman, City of Dallas
- Roland Sanchez Medina, Chairman of the Board of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Jaime Resendez, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, City of Dallas
- Josse Moreno, Council Member District 2, City of Dallas
- Alex Corrales, CEO, Worcester Housing Authority
- Martin Alfaro, Director of Business Development, AL DÍA News
- Marino Garcia, Attorney, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley
- Martha Morales, VP & General Mangaer, Caesars Entertainment
- Gaston Legorburu, CEO, GlueIQ
- Alex Zequeira, Headmaster, Saint John's High School
- Jesus D. Suarez, CEO, Renaissance Medical Group
- Jorge E. Eduardo-Mangui and Ivan Enrique Mangui-Velez, Founde and CEO of Aroma Depot
- Susana De Anda, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Community Water Center
- Carol Castillo-Frucher, Multicultural Pillar Lead & Executive Director, PHD Media
- Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO, We Are All Human Foundation
- Marlon Cespedes, Owner, Quattro Signs & Graphics
- Manny Alfonso, President, The A Group
- Eric D. Batista, Acting City Manager, City of Worcester
- Jorge Ferraez, Publisher at Latino Leaders Magazine
To find out more about the campaign, please visit https://www.outfrontmedia.com/hispanic-heritage-month-2022.About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Contacts:
INVESTORS:
Stephan Bisson
Investor Relations
(212) 297-6573
stephan.bisson@outfront.com
MEDIA:
Courtney Richards
Communications & Event Manager
(646) 876-9404
courtney.richards@outfront.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-celebrates-hispanic-heritage-month-with-strength-of-our-raices-ooh-campaign-301625257.html
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OUTFRONT Media Inc
|18,11
|-1,04%
