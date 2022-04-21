|
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 First Quarter Results on May 2, 2022
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-263-0877 (U.S. callers) and 646-828-8143 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 3050946.
Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
