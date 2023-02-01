01.02.2023 22:30:00

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 22, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-580-3963 (U.S. callers) and 786-697-3501 (International callers) and the password for both is Outfront.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors     

Media

Stephan Bisson 

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573     

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com 

courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2022-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-on-february-22-2023-301736642.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OUTFRONT Media Inc 21,02 0,05% OUTFRONT Media Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen