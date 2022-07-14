|
14.07.2022 22:15:00
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2022
NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-263-0877 (U.S. callers) and 646-828-8143 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 8001508.
Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Stephan Bisson
Courtney Richards
Investor Relations
PR & Events Specialist
(212) 297-6573
(646) 876-9404
stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com
courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2022-second-quarter-results-on-august-3-2022-301587093.html
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.22
|Ausblick: OUTFRONT Media stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OUTFRONT Media Inc
|16,86
|4,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.