14.07.2022 22:15:00

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2022 Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2022

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 800-263-0877 (U.S. callers) and 646-828-8143 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 8001508.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com


courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2022-second-quarter-results-on-august-3-2022-301587093.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

