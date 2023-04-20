|
20.04.2023 17:00:00
OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 First Quarter Results on May 3, 2023
NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 866-580-3963 (U.S. callers) and 786-697-3501 (International callers) and the password for both is Outfront.
Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.OUTFRONT.com.
About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Stephan Bisson
Courtney Richards
Investor Relations
PR & Events Specialist
(212) 297-6573
(646) 876-9404
stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com
courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-to-report-2023-first-quarter-results-on-may-3-2023-301803182.html
SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.23
|Where Outfront Media Stands With Analysts (Benzinga)
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: OUTFRONT Media mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: OUTFRONT Media stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)