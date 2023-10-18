18.10.2023 17:00:00

OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 Third Quarter Results on November 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 646-904-5544 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 121771.

Live and replay versions of the conference call will be webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.outfront.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

Investors


Media

Stephan Bisson


Courtney Richards

Investor Relations


PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573


(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@outfront.com


courtney.richards@outfront.com

 

