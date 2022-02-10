10.02.2022 17:03:00

OUTFRONT promotes Max Siegelman to Head of Cultural Relevance

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) announced the promotion of Max Siegelman to Head of Cultural Relevance. Formerly the Director of Social Media, Siegelman's position will now include an expansive pallet of ideas and technologies that will enable new connections between OOH in both the real and virtual worlds. He will continue to oversee the company's social media strategy.

OUTFRONT Media Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OUTFRONT Media Inc.)

OUTFRONT is leading the OOH sector in initiatives that have accelerated advertisers brand presence in the marketplace through amplification on social channels, a social influencer platform, and other accelerants that add impressions and value to OOH campaigns. Siegelman has been instrumental in leveraging new ideas in the OOH space, including execution of the first-ever NFT exhibition in a transit environment and the early adoption of QR codes as a way to connect consumers to brands in the OOH environment.

"Max is consistently breaking through the traditional boundaries in OOH to rethink and reimagine the 'what next?' moment," said Jodi Senese, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT. "The ability to connect OOH to the always on nature of active consumers with mobile devices in hand was OOH 2.0; what we are approaching now is OOH 3.0. There are limitless possibilities on the horizon, and we are confident that Max's leadership will help both OUTFRONT and our clients leverage those opportunities."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:                                              

Investors:

Media:

Stephan Bisson                                          

Courtney Richards

Vice President, Investor Relations               

Senior PR & Events Specialist

(212) 297-6573                                              

(646) 876-9404

stephan.bisson@OUTFRONT.com               

courtney.richards@OUTFRONT.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-promotes-max-siegelman-to-head-of-cultural-relevance-301479988.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OUTFRONT Media Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OUTFRONT Media Inc 25,17 -1,83% OUTFRONT Media Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen