OUTFRONT STUDIOS Dominates At The Out Of Home Advertising Association's OBIE Awards

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) earned six awards during the 78th annual OBIE Awards on May 20 for billboard campaigns designed by its in-house creative team, OUTFRONT STUDIOS. Each year, The Out Of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) presents the OBIE Awards, which honors the finest in out of home advertising design. Ahead of this year's virtual award show, OUTFRONT STUDIOS had 16 finalists and, by the end of the event, received more wins than any other creative agency. The winning campaigns were chosen from several different categories, in various industry sectors including Automotive, Entertainment, and more. More than 50 creative agencies and brands across the country submitted their work, which were judged by seven prominent industry leaders.

OUTFRONT's Silver OBIE Award winners:

Automotive Category: Autoliv, Credit: Nicole Mapp

Custom Installation Category: Autoliv, Credit: Nicole Mapp

Self-Promotion Category: Kruter Motors, Credit: Eddy Herty and David Lamberti

OUTFRONT's Bronze OBIE Award winners:

Entertainment Category: Wild Florida, Credit: Jarrod Glick

Custom Installation Category: Wild Florida, Credit: Jarrod Glick

Engagement Category: The Big Ketch, Credit: Adrian Johnsen

"Thank you to the judges for recognizing the work of OUTFRONT STUDIOS," said Eddy Herty, VP, National Creative Director of OUTFRONT STUDIOS. "To have 16 pieces recognized as finalists among several national agencies and brands is a great honor and very humbling. I'm so proud of our team to receive six awards and to celebrate the brand truths of our partners."

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

