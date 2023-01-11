Outlaw Partners in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana announces Rob Smith as new Chief Executive Officer

Southwest MontanaExperiential Marketing Company Plans for Immediate Growth in 2023

BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Partners, the most influential experiential marketing, media and events company in southwest Montana, is pleased to announce that Rob Smith has recently been appointed as CEO.

A former partner at creative powerhouse Goodby Silverstein and Partners, Smith comes to Montana from San Francisco. Before joining Outlaw, he led the creative technology company, Splash Worldwide as CEO with clients such as Google, Uber, Nike, Sonos and Masterclass, before a successful exit to digital media company Jellyfish. Before Splash, Smith served as Chief Marketing Officer for two startups, Silent Circle and Kodak Moments. He previously ran global advertising accounts at Ogilvy in London, New York and Los Angeles, including IBM and Motorola.

With deep experience across both the creative agency and the client world, Smith brings an extensive track record of developing and leading teams and companies to growth across a variety of sectors.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to have someone of Rob's caliber now leading the Outlaw team," said Eric Ladd, Founder and Owner of Outlaw Partners. "With his global experience in leading large-scale teams for clients at some of the most successful agencies in the world, he brings a level of leadership and credentials that will take Outlaw Partners to the next level, in Montana and beyond. Having Rob and Megan Paulson working together to provide an enhanced Outlaw experience is an incredible next chapter, for our entire team and our clients."

Outlaw Partners co-founder and former CEO, Megan Paulson has been appointed to Chief Marketing Officer in order to focus on developing the company's expanding client base and lead the sales team. Amongst its growing and impressive client list, Outlaw represents some of the top emerging brands in Southwest Montana, which include Peak Skis, Montage International, Voormi, 406 Agave, Lone Peak Cannabis, Hey Bear, Northwestern Energy and more.

"I'm grateful to be leading a team of talented and creative Outlaws," said Smith. "It is a unique company with tremendous potential in that it represents so many aspects of modern, experiential marketing. It's rare to lead a team that creates world-class events, publishes award winning magazines, is the local news source for a community, and elevates so many innovative brands in a variety of realms, all at the base of some of the most incredible mountain scenery in our country. I'm excited to see where we can go next."

Smith joins Outlaw Partners at a time of exponential growth for the company, with the intent to enhance the client and consumer experience in a way only Outlaw Partners can provide, grounded in the experiences and culture of Southwest Montana.

"With such a unique position in all that we do, the totality of Outlaw is now reaching a level much greater than its individual parts," said Smith. "By tapping into that, along with the experiences available in Montana, we've got something very special to provide."

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is an award-winning experiential marketing, media and events company based in Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana. Formed around the pioneering principles of the Code of the West, Outlaw Partners builds brands that live to challenge the status quo.

Founded in 2009, Outlaw Partners' award-winning media publications include Mountain Outlaw magazine, Explore Big Sky newspaper and VIEWS magazine. In addition, we produce hand-curated events in Southwest Montana such as Wildlands Music Festival, Big Sky Professional Bull Riding, and the Big Sky Ideas Festival.

With multiple awards for content and graphic design, Outlaw Partners is driven to make an impact in the world by creating meaningful connections, supporting local community organizations, inspiring action in service, and producing quality content that represents a unique demographic and fosters a global kinship to the spirit of the Mountain West.

For more information, please visit www.outlaw.partners

