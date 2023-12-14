14.12.2023 14:27:25

Outlook for earnings per share in 2023 upgraded to DKK 82-87

Jyske Bank upgrades expectations of its net profit for the year to DKK 5.4 bn-5.7 bn corresponding to DKK 82-87 per share. The expectations include one-off costs of DKK 0.3 bn concerning the acquisition of Handelsbanken Danmark and PFA Bank.

Previously, Jyske Bank expected a net profit for 2023 at the upper end of the range of DKK 4.7 bn-5.3 bn corresponding to earnings per share at the upper end of the range of DKK 70-80.

The upgraded outlook is made on the basis of a continued solid credit quality and a favourable development within the capital markets area.

Jyske Bank’s annual report for 2023 is expected to be published on 27 February 2024.

Yours faithfully,   
Jyske Bank  

Contacts: 
Lars Stensgaard Mørch, CEO and Managing Director, tel. +45 89 89 20 01
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jyske Bank A-Smehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Jyske Bank A-Smehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jyske Bank A-S 65,32 2,13% Jyske Bank A-S

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert seitwärts. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen