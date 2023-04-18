Outlook for earnings per share upgraded to DKK 65-75 for 2023

Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of DKK 65-75, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.3bn - 4.9bn in 2023. The interval includes one-off costs related to the integration of Handelsbanken Denmark, which are expected to amount to c. DKK 0.3bn.

The upgraded outlook reflects a net profit of DKK 1,289m in the first quarter of 2023, corresponding to an increase of 51% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The increase can be attributed to the acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark, which significantly surpasses the original expectations for 2023. The integration is progressing according to plan and the first branch mergers have been completed. Additionally, the effect from the higher level of interest rates also contributed.

In the table below, an income statement as well as selected balance sheet items and key figures are shown.

Core profit and net profit for the period (DKKm) Q1 Q1 Index 2023 2022 23/22 Net interest income 2,224 1,312 170 Net fee and commission income 658 683 96 Value adjustments 240 9 - Other income 104 105 99 Income, operating lease (net) 84 80 105 Core income 3,310 2,189 151 Core expenses 1,480 1,160 128 Core profit before loan impairment charges 1,830 1,029 178 Loan impairment charges 96 -55 - Core profit 1,734 1,084 160 Investment portfolio earnings 31 4 - Profit before one-off items 1,765 1,088 162 One-off items relating to Handelsbanken DK -38 0 - Pre-tax profit 1,727 1,088 159 Tax 438 237 185 Net profit for the period 1,289 851 151 Summary of balance sheet, end of period (DKKbn) and key figures Mortgage loans, fair value 338.2 329.5 103 Mortgage loans, nominal 367.3 341.2 108 Bank loans (excl. repo) 155.1 110.5 140 Bank deposits (excl. repo and triparty deposits) 202.2 127.1 159 Earnings per share (DKK) 19.5 12.1 161 Expenses as a percentage of income 44.7 53.0 84

Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share of DKK 60-70, corresponding to a net profit of DKK 4.0bn - 4.6bn in 2023.

Earnings per share Outlook 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 DKK 65-75 55.4 42.4 19.8 29.0

The interim financial report for the first quarter of 2023 will expectedly be published on 2 May.

