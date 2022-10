Outlook on GBP/USD still bearish, relief rally likely to last until Nov 17

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"

THE Cable has seen a tumultuous month ever since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget of over £40 billion (S$65.6 billion) in unfunded tax cuts led to the currency pair plunging to an all-time low of 1.035 on Sep 26, 2022. Liz Truss’s disastrous reign, which also saw the Bank of England (BOE) launching a £65 billion bond buying programme to rescue the British economy, came to an end after she resigned on Oct 21. Truss was replaced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak while Kwarteng has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt.