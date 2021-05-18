|
Outlook on the Automotive Piston Global Market to 2026 - by Material Type, Vehicle Type, Piston Coating Type, Piston Type, Distribution Channels and Region
DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Piston Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive piston market reached a value of US$ 3.91 Billion in 2020. A piston is a vital component of both internal and external combustion engine which works by generating mechanical energy and providing necessary force to a vehicle for running on the road. It helps in transferring the force from expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft via a piston rod or connecting rod. It is used for forming a sliding gas and oil tight seal in a cylinder, transmitting the gas load to the small end of the connecting rod, and acting as a bearing for the gudgeon pin. The design of a piston is based on a conciliation between strength, weight, and thermal expansion control.
Market Trends:
Due to growing population and rising disposable incomes, consumers are now spending more on their personal vehicles. This has increased the overall production of automobiles which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the automotive piston market. Apart from this, automobile piston production is also influenced by the emerging trend of high-end bikes. These bikes have double cylinders, requiring two pistons each, which is further augmenting the demand for automotive pistons across the globe. Other growth-inducing factors include constant innovations in technology, and growing demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive piston market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being MAHLE GmbH, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, India Pistons Limited, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, Ross Racing Piston, and Shriram Pistons and Rings.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive piston market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global automotive piston industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive piston industry?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of material type?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of vehicle type?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of piston coating type?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of piston type?
- What is the breakup of the global automotive piston market on the basis of distribution channels?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive piston market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive piston market?
- What is the structure of the global automotive piston market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global automotive piston market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Piston Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.5 Market Breakup Vehicle Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Piston Coating Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Piston Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Distribution
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Aluminum
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Steel
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Cars
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 LCV
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 HCV
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Piston Coating Type
8.1 Thermal Barrier Piston Coating
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Dry Film Lubricant Piston Caoting
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Oil Shedding Piston Coating
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Piston Type
9.1 Trunk Piston
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Crosshead Piston
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Slipper Piston
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Deflector Piston
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channels
10.1 OEM
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Aftermarket
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Global Automotive Piston Industry: SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Global Automotive Piston Industry: Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Development
13.3 Raw Material Procurement
13.4 Manufacturing
13.5 Marketing
13.6 Distribution
13.7 End-Use
14 Global Automotive Piston Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Global Automotive Piston Industry: Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 MAHLE GmbH
16.3.2 Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.
16.3.3 KSPG AG
16.3.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems
16.3.5 Federal-Mogul
16.3.6 India Pistons Limited
16.3.7 Arias Piston
16.3.8 Capricorn Automotive
16.3.9 Ross Racing Piston
16.3.10 Shriram Pistons & Rings
