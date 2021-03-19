Outlook on the Circuit Breaker Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Voltage, Technology, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Circuit Breaker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global circuit breaker market reached a value of US$ 7.91 Billion in 2020. A circuit breaker refers to an automatic safety device designed to prevent fluctuations in the flow of the current and protect other devices that are attached to the circuit. It also assists in controlling, regulating and mastering electric power efficiently. It is currently available in numerous sizes ranging from small devices that protect low-current circuits to large switchgear, which protects high-voltage circuits. As circuit breakers are useful in low-, medium-, and high-voltage applications, they are extensively utilized in the construction, locomotive, and transportation industries.



There is a significant rise in the need for upgrading electrical transmission networks, especially in emerging economies, on account of rapid urbanization and increasing population. Consequently, governments in these countries are focusing on expanding their power generation capacity to meet electricity requirements in rural and urban areas. This, in turn, has escalated the demand for circuit breakers. Apart from this, governing agencies in developed countries are replacing the old electrical equipment with energy-efficient systems to ensure electrical safety and minimize wastage.

For instance, countries are revamping their power grid construction and transmission lines, which is strengthening the market growth. However, the market is experiencing a decline in the overall sales of circuit breakers due to the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdown imposed in different countries to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The market will experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global circuit breaker market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.



Global Circuit Breaker Market Drivers:

In recent years, the demand for electricity has been increasing day by day. Circuit breakers are beneficial in the transmission and distribution of power supply. Moreover, owing to an emerging need for saving electricity, governments across the globe are introducing numerous initiatives to establish efficient and smart power grids. These factors have contributed towards the growth of the circuit breaker market.

Safety of kitchen appliances, industrial tools and machinery and IT products have become a matter of chief concern that is playing a major role in the rising demand of circuit breakers. By using circuit breakers, the whole power mechanism can be made safe and protected from the frequent power fluctuations and short circuits.

An important factor that is responsible for the constant growth in the circuit breaker market is the increasing trend of urbanisation and industrialisation in developing countries. This has caused an improvement in the electricity infrastructure as well as an increase in the power supply to rural areas.

Low maintenance cost and increasing usage of these devices in locomotive industries are some of the other advantages that are positively influencing the growth of global circuit breaker market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are ABB Group, Alstom SA, Eaton Corporation Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Camsco Electric Co. Ltd., G&W Electric Co., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Powell Industries Inc., SCHURTER Holding AG, Sensata Technologies Inc. and Toshiba Corporation.



Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on circuit breaker market divided by region India and United States which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



1. What was the global circuit breaker market size in 2020?

2. What are the major global circuit breaker market drivers?

3. What are the major trends in the global circuit breaker market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global circuit breaker market?

5. What is the global circuit breaker market breakup by product type?

6. What is the global circuit breaker market breakup by voltage?

7. What is the global circuit breaker market breakup by technology?

8. What is the global circuit breaker market breakup by end use?

9. What are the major regional markets in the global circuit breaker industry?

10. Who are the leading circuit breaker industry players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Circuit Breaker Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Voltage

5.6 Market Breakup by Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Research and Development

5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.4 Manufacturing

5.11.5 Marketing

5.11.6 Distribution

5.11.7 End-Use

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis

5.13.1 Key Price Indicators

5.13.2 Price Structure

5.13.3 Price Trends



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Indoor Circuit Breakers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Outdoor Circuit Breakers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 Low Voltage

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Medium Voltage

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 High Voltage

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Air

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Vacuum

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Oil

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 SF6

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Transmission and Distribution

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Renewable

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Power Generation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Railways

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Circuit Breaker Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Raw Material Requirements

11.3 Manufacturing Process

11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 ABB

12.3.2 Alstom

12.3.3 Eaton Corporation

12.3.4 General Electric Company

12.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Power Products

12.3.6 Schneider Electric

12.3.7 Siemens

12.3.8 Camsco Electric

12.3.9 G&W Electric

12.3.10 Kirloskar Electric

12.3.11 Larsen & Toubro Limited

12.3.12 Powell Industries

12.3.13 Schurter Holding

12.3.14 Sensata Technologies

12.3.15 Toshiba



