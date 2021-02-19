Outlook on the Coffee Capsule Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, Distribution Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Capsule Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application and Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global coffee capsule market is accounted for US$ 8,327.19 million in 2019 and it anticipated to reach US$ 14,062.20 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and the prominent players with their developments in the market.



Coffee capsule refers to coffee that is packed in a plastic or aluminum package instead of a paper filter. It is usually designed to be used for a single brand or system and is not interchangeable with other systems. Coffee capsule is a single serve vacuum packed capsule that requires a machine which is compatible with it. The benefit of consuming coffee capsule is that the vacuum packing ensures the hygiene and prevents external agents, such as oxygen, humidity, and heat, from entering inside. Coffee capsule is simple to use. Also, in coffee capsule, coffee stays fresher for longer period and does not require the use of coffee grinders.



Consumption of coffee products is rising among health-conscious consumers; thus, manufacturers plan to develop new and innovative formulations, such as coffee capsules, sugar-free coffee premix, and other products, in the market. Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia in the elderly, followed closely by Parkinson's disease. Studies have shown that drinking three to five cups of coffee per day can reduce the risk of contracting Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other forms of dementia by up to 65% . Antioxidants fight against the health-damaging free radicals ("oxidants") in the body and boost the immune system. Many fruits and vegetables also fight against the oxidants, but coffee is the most popular beverage among consumers as it is a rich source of antioxidants. Coffee helps reduce the chances of developing several types of cancer, including oral cancer, skin cancer, and liver cancer. Type II Diabetes is a potentially deadly disease that is reaching epidemic proportions in Australia. Numerous studies have shown that coffee can dramatically reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Caffeine works in two ways to improve athletic performance. It raises metabolism, increases the oxidation of fatty acids, and mobilizes fatty acids from the fat tissues. The consumption of coffee has increased among health-conscious consumers as it has anti-cancer properties. These benefits of consumption of coffee boost the demand for coffee capsules across the world.



Asia Pacific coffee capsule market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China is dominating the regional market, followed by India and Japan. Consumers in these countries are shifting their preferences toward healthy lifestyle and prefer products that provide health benefits. Therefore, increasing health concerns among consumers drive the growth of the coffee and coffee capsule market in Asia Pacific. Also, increasing use of coffee capsule by the HORECA sector is driving the demand for coffee capsules across Asia Pacific. Over the years, the manufacturing spending toward the developments in food and beverage industries has grown significantly, and it is further expected to grow at a high rate. Rising foreign direct investments also lead to economic growth in the region. India, Japan, and China are amongst the major markets for coffee capsules in Asia Pacific. Multiple leading players actively operating in the coffee capsule market of Asia Pacific are venturing into the manufacturing of these products owing to growing popularity of coffee capsule across the region. Endorsements of new products, as well as the launch of multiple new chains by celebrities and sports personalities, are further driving the demand for coffee capsule products in this region.



The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. As a result of this outbreak, food processing and consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. China is the hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various industries across the world, and disturbed operations in the country are affecting several businesses from all other countries, dependent on its manufacturing sector. The global market breakdown due to the COVID-19 crisis is also affecting the growth of the coffee capsule market.



VERO Coffee, Vittoria Food and Beverage, Belmoca Belgium (Belmio), Coind group, Nestle Nespresso S.A, Coind Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV, Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffee, Luigi Lavazza S.p.A, Dualit Limited, and illycaffe S.p.A. are a few key players operating in the global coffee capsule market.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global coffee capsule market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis Formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-Economic Factor Analysis:

3.2.5 Developing Base Number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country Level Data:



4. Coffee Capsule Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Coffee Capsule Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Various health benefits associated with coffee

5.1.2 Convenience oriented customer style

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Environmental Impact of coffee capsule

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Investment in recyclable packaging for coffee pods and capsules

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Premiumization of Coffee Capsule

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Coffee Capsule - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Coffee Capsule Market Overview

6.2 Coffee Capsule Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Coffee Capsule Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Coffee Capsule Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Open Source System

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.1.1 Open Source System: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Closed Source System

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.1.1 Close Source System: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Coffee Capsule Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Coffee Capsule Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Household

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.1.1 Household: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.1.1 Commercial: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Coffee Capsule Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Coffee Capsule Market, By Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Stores

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Stores: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 Others

9.5.3.1 Others: Coffee Capsule Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Coffee Capsule Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Coffee Capsule Market

10.3 Europe: Coffee Capsule Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific: Coffee Capsule Market

10.5 Middle East and Africa: Coffee Capsule Market

10.6 South America: Coffee capsule Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Coffee Capsule Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Product News



13. Company Profiles

13.1 VERO Coffee

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Vittoria Food & Beverage

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.2.1 Products and Services

13.2.3 Financial Overview

13.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.2.5 Key Developments

13.3 Belmoca Belgium (Belmio )

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products And Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Coind Group

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5 Dualit Limited

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 illycaffe S.p.A.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7 Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8 Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9 Nestle Nespresso SA

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10 Luigi Lavazza S.P.A

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u4gptl



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-coffee-capsule-global-market-to-2027---by-product-application-distribution-channel-and-geography-301231631.html

SOURCE Research and Markets