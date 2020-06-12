|
12.06.2020 00:45:00
Outlook on the Diode Laser Global Industry to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants
DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diode Laser Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Diode Laser market is expected to reach $28.60 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2018 to 2026. A laser diode is a semiconductor device that is capable of producing coherent radiations in the visible and infrared (IR) spectrum when current passes through it. Laser diodes are attaining popularity and becoming a crucial part of advanced technology and have applications in many sectors.
Increasing adoption of high-power laser diodes in autonomous vehicle technologies and rising adoption of 3D sensing technology in consumer electronics are propelling the market growth. However, high initial investments and lack of R&D funding for military application are restraining the market growth.
Based on application, the medical segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to mandates of laser marking for medical devices among many regions and the operational benefits of green laser diodes.
The key vendors mentioned are Sharp Corp, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd, Coherent Inc, Newport Corp, Avago Technologies, Nichia Corporation, Jenoptik AG, Finisar, IPG Photonics Corp, OsramLicht Group, JDS Uniphase Corp, Trumpf GmbH + Co Kg, Rohm Co Ltd, Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Diode Laser Market, By Mode of Operation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Pulsed Mode
5.3 Continuous Wave Mode
6 Global Diode Laser Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Quantum Well Lasers
6.3 Quantum Dot Laser
6.4 Quantum Cascade Laser
6.5 Fabry Perot
6.6 External Cavity Laser Diode
6.7 Double Hetero Structure Lasers
6.8 Separate Confinement Hetero Structure Laser Diode
6.9 Vertical External Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VECSEL)
6.10 Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL)
6.11 Distributed Bragg Reflector Laser
6.12 Interband Cascade Laser Diode
6.13 Distributed Feedback Lasers
7 Global Diode Laser Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser (OPSL)
7.3 Injection Laser Diode (Ild)
8 Global Diode Laser Market, By Wavelength
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Ultra-violet
8.3 Violet Laser
8.4 Blue Laser
8.5 Green Laser
8.6 Yellow
8.7 Red Laser
8.8 Near Infrared
9 Global Diode Laser Market, By Doping Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 InGaAsP
9.3 InGaN
9.4 InGaAs
9.5 GaInAsSb
9.6 GaAIAs
9.7 GaN
9.8 AIGaInP
10 Global Diode Laser Market, By Power
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Low Power Laser Diode
10.3 High Power Laser Diode
11 Global Diode Laser Market, By Package Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 TO3 Diode Laser Package
11.3 TO5 Diode Laser Package
11.4 High-heat Load Package
11.5 C-Mount Diode Laser Package
12 Global Diode Laser Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Military and Defense
12.3 Manufacturing
12.4 Automotive
12.5 Communications & Optical Storage
12.6 Instrumentation & Sensor
12.7 Consumer Electronics
12.8 Medical
12.9 Displays
12.10 Industrial
13 Global Diode Laser Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 Sharp Corp
15.2 Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co Ltd
15.3 Coherent Inc
15.4 Newport Corp
15.5 Avago Technologies
15.6 Nichia Corporation
15.7 Jenoptik AG
15.8 Finisar
15.9 IPG Photonics Corp
15.10 Osram Licht Group
15.11 JDS Uniphase Corp
15.12 Trumpf GmbH + Co Kg
15.13 Rohm Co Ltd
15.14 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc
15.15 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
