Outlook on the End Stage Renal Disease Global Market to 2025 - Competitive Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

The global end stage renal disease market is estimated to be USD 73.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 137.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 %.



Market Dynamics



The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney, are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe.



Market Segmentation



The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is segmented further based on Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Geography.



By Disease Type, the market is classified as Chronic Kidney Disease and End stage renal disease.



By Treatment, the market is classified as Dialysis, Medication and kidney transplantation. Dialysis is more convenient and easier to obtain for a patient with ESRD and the whole process can be done at a dialysis center or at home.



By End User, the market is classified as Dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics and research and academic institutes.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.



Recent Developments



1. In February 2014, the first human clinical trials of blood purification technologies for designing Wearable Artificial Kidney 2.0 were approved by the U.S. FDA. This innovation is intended to obtain satisfactory and effective results from kidney failure patients.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Nipro Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Baxter International, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; B. Braun Melsungen AG; BD; Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; Cantel Medical; Nikkiso Co., Ltd.; JMS Co. Ltd. etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension

4.2.1.2 Introduction of technologically advanced products

4.2.1.3 Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Risk of complications

4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory policies for dialysis products

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 High Focus on technology

4.2.3.2 R&D

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Disease Type

6.1 Chronic Kidney Disease

6.2 End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)



7 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Treatment Type

7.1 Dialysis

7.2 Medication

7.3 Kidney Transplantation



8 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By End Users

8.1 Dialysis Centres

8.2 Hospital & Clinics

8.3 Research and Academic Institutes



9 Global End Stage Renal Disease Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & Funding



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Nipro Corporation

11.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

11.3 Baxter International, Inc.

11.4 Medtronic Plc

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.6 BD

11.7 Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

11.8 Cantel Medical

11.9 Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

11.10 JMS Co. Ltd.

11.11 Abbott

11.12 Amgen Inc.

11.13 AstraZeneca

11.14 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.15 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.16 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

11.17 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

11.18 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

11.19 Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

11.20 Novartis AG

11.21 Pfizer Inc.

11.22 Sanofi SA

11.23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



12 Appendix

12.1 Questionnaire



