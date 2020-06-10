Outlook on the Global Anti-rheumatics Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-rheumatics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global anti-rheumatics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global anti-rheumatics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on anti-rheumatics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on anti-rheumatics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global anti-rheumatics market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, increase in geriatric population and increasing novel therapeutics

Rising healthcare awareness, increase in disposable income and availability of various treatments for inflammatory arthritides

2) Restraints

Many side effects associated with therapy and medication

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement for new drug development and favorable government support

Segment Covered

The global anti-rheumatics market is segmented on the basis of drug class, type, end user, and distribution channel.



The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's)

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs

Others

The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

Prescription-based Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Healthcare Specialty Process

The Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the anti-rheumatics market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the anti-rheumatics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global anti-rheumatics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Anti-rheumatics Market Highlights

2.2. Anti-rheumatics Market Projection

2.3. Anti-rheumatics Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Anti-rheumatics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Class

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Anti-rheumatics Market



4. Anti-rheumatics Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

5.1. Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatics Drugs (DMARD's)

5.2. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID's)

5.3. Corticosteroids

5.4. Uric Acid Drugs

5.5. Others



6. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

6.1. Prescription-based Drugs

6.2. Over-the-Counter Drugs



7. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

7.1. Hospitals & Clinics

7.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.3. Healthcare Specialty Process



8. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Retail Pharmacies

8.2. Online Pharmacies

8.3. Hospital Pharmacies



9. Global Anti-rheumatics Market by Region 2019-2025

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

9.1.2. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

9.1.3. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

9.1.4. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

9.1.5. North America Anti-rheumatics Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

9.2.2. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

9.2.3. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

9.2.4. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

9.2.5. Europe Anti-rheumatics Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Anti-rheumatics Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Drug Class

9.4.2. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Type

9.4.3. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by End User

9.4.4. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Distribution Channel

9.4.5. RoW Anti-rheumatics Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Anti-rheumatics Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Pfizer, Inc.

10.2.2. Johnson & Johnsons

10.2.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.2.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2.5. Celegene Corporations

10.2.6. MedImmune, LLC

10.2.7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

10.2.8. Biogen Inc.

10.2.9. Celltrion Inc.

10.2.10. Amgen Inc.



11. Appendix

11.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



