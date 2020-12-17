Outlook on the Hernia Repair Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hernia Repair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hernia repair market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Hernia refers to a medical condition in which an organ or fatty tissue passes through a hole or a sensitive spot in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. Inguinal, femoral, incisional, ventral, umbilical and hiatal hernias are some of the most common types that are usually caused by obesity, diarrhea, constipation and persistent coughing or sneezing. The condition is usually treated through various non-surgical and surgical methods, such as laparoscopic and open repair procedures. These procedures utilize various repair devices, including fixation devices (absorbable and non-absorbable tack), consumables (synthetic, biological, absorbable and non-absorbable mesh) and prosthetics. The devices aid in repairing and closing holes in the abdominal wall and preventing the reoccurrence of the hernia.



The increasing prevalence of hernia and other abdomen-related disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such ailments is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, the rising awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives for hernia, including minimally invasive (MI) hernia repair devices, is also contributing to the market growth.



Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biologic allograft mesh with improved efficiencies, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. In comparison to the traditionally used synthetic mesh, biologic mesh aids in minimizing post-surgery pain and offers a faster rate of recovery. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of robotics in surgical procedures, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global hernia repair market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft, Baxter International Inc., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cook Medical Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Herniamesh S.r.l., Lifecell Corporation (Allergan Plc), Maquet (Getinge), Medtronic Inc., Olympus Corporation, Via Surgical Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., etc.



