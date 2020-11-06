Outlook on the Low-Code Development Platform North American Market to 2025 - Industry Analysis and Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Low-Code Development Platform Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Low-Code Development Platform Market is expected to witness market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Low-code defines a collection of tools used to dynamically build complete programs using a drag-and-drop interface rather than creating thousands of complex code lines. With low-code, business users and IT will work together to create applications with modern user interfaces, integrations, details, workflows and business logic to achieve business results in record time.



With low-code application development tools, companies can build new, beautiful software apps that employees really appreciate. Contemporary design models, combined with an elegant low-code visual programming interface, make application creation simple for both technical and citizen developers alike. The developers can extract additional value from existing structures and data through new mobile and web interfaces that help to execute business processes and boost productivity across the enterprise.



With a low-code platform, it is convenient to design immersive front end UIs that validate the brand while implementing best practices for accessibility and usability, on-line and offline performance, agile architecture, scalability and security. For IT staff, a low-code application development framework may automate testing, make device integration or third-party APIs a snapshot, and greatly boost iterative input and testing to enable continuous software delivery.



Low-code application development tools provide IT with in-house technologies to modernize existing ERP, CRM, and other core applications without compromising day-to-day operations. Incorporating advanced technologies for microservice design and containers and harnessing team-based DevOps solutions to automated service delivery, IT can upgrade or modernize existing systems when required without losing flexibility, scalability or efficiency.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Web-based, Desktop & Server-based and Mobile-based. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess), Siemens AG (Mendix), Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., QuickBase, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Application

1.4.3 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.4 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by End User

1.4.5 North America Low-Code Development Platform Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Oct - 2020,May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

4.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform (Without Services) Market by Country

4.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 North America BFSI Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.2 North America IT & Telecom Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.3 North America Healthcare Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.4 North America Retail & eCommerce Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.5 North America Government & Defense Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.6 North America Energy & Utilities Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.7 North America Manufacturing Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

5.8 North America Other Industry Vertical Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

6.1 North America Low-Code Development Platform Web-based Market by Country

6.2 North America Low-Code Development Platform Desktop & Server-based Market by Country

6.3 North America Low-Code Development Platform Mobile-based Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

7.1 North America On-premise Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

7.2 North America Cloud Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Country

8.1 US Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.1.1 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.1.2 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.1.3 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.1.4 US Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.2 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.2.1 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.2.2 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.2.3 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.2.4 Canada Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.3 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.3.1 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.3.2 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.3.3 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.4 Mexico Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type

8.5 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market

8.5.1 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Component

8.5.2 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Industry Vertical

8.5.3 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Application type

8.5.4 Rest of North America Low-Code Development Platform Market by Deployment Type



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

9.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.4 Pegasystems, Inc.

9.5 Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu RunMyProcess)

9.6 Siemens AG (Mendix)

9.7 Appian Corporation

9.8 K2 Software, Inc.

9.9 QuickBase, Inc.

9.10 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



