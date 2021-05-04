|
Outlook on the Multimodal Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Carl Zeiss, GE Healthcare and Heidelberg Engineering Among Others
DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Multimodal Imaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multimodal Imaging estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
PET/CT Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.1% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SPECT/CT Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Multimodal Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$645 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
PET/MR Systems Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global PET/MR Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$312.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$414.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$410.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- GE Healthcare
- Heidelberg Engineering
- Infraredx, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Mediso Medical Imaging Kft
- MILabs B.V.
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Spectrum Dynamics Medical
- Topcon Corporation
- United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
