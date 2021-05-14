Outlook on the White Cement Global Market to 2025 - by Type, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "White Cement Market Research Report by Type (White Masonry Cement and White Portland Cement), by End User (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global White Cement Market to Grow USD 8,998.54 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.10%. The Global White Cement Market is expected to grow from USD 7,015.52 Million in 2020 to USD 8,998.54 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the White Cement to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



The White Masonry Cement is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Type, the White Cement Market is examined across White Masonry Cement and White Portland Cement. The White Masonry Cement commanded the largest size in the White Cement Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Residential is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on End User, the White Cement Market is examined across Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. The Residential commanded the largest size in the White Cement Market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on Geography, the White Cement Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded the largest size in the White Cement Market in 2020. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global White Cement Market including Adana Cimento, Aggregate Industries, Cementir Holding S.p.A., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Federal White Cement Ltd., J.K. Cement Ltd., Saudi White Cement Co., Saveh White Cement Co., UltraTech Cement Ltd, Union Cement Company, and Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S..



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:



COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the White Cement Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global White Cement Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global White Cement Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global White Cement Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global White Cement Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global White Cement Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global White Cement Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing construction Industry in worldwide

5.1.1.2. Associated key benefits over grey cement

5.1.1.3. Increasing demand by various smart city projects

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concern over high production cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising applications of white cement for innovation, artistic, and aesthetic senses in architecture

5.1.3.2. Potential demand in APAC due to rapid infrastructure development

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limited applications in heavy construction such as bridges and buildings

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global White Cement Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. White Masonry Cement

6.3. White Portland Cement



7. Global White Cement Market, By End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Residential



8. Americas White Cement Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific White Cement Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa White Cement Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Adana Cimento

12.2. Aggregate Industries

12.3. Cementir Holding S.p.A.

12.4. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

12.5. Federal White Cement Ltd.

12.6. J.K. Cement Ltd.

12.7. Saudi White Cement Co.

12.8. Saveh White Cement Co.

12.9. UltraTech Cement Ltd

12.10. Union Cement Company

12.11. Cimsa Cimento Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9krb5

