02.03.2020 23:15:00
Outlook on the World's Microgrid (AC, DC, Hybrid) Industry to 2025
DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microgrid Market by Connectivity (Grid Connected and Off-Grid Connected), Offering (Hardware and Software & Services), End-Use (Commercial & Industrial, Remote, Instituites & Campuses), Grid Type, Pattern, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microgrid Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 47.4 Billion by 2025 from US$ 28.6 Billion in 2020, Rising at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Major drivers for the market's growth are rising demand for clean energy, increasing instances of cyberattacks on the energy infrastructures, growing requirement for reliable and secure global power supply, and rising global deployment of microgrids for rural electrification.
Further, the expansion of renewable energy capacity of countries of APAC and government initiatives to encourage the development of microgrids are the opportunities for microgrid developers. The major restraint for the market is high installation costs. Technical issues faced during the operation of island mode microgrids and lack of regulatory frameworks related to operations of microgrids pose a significant challenge to this market.
Grid-connected connectivity to hold the largest share of the microgrid industry during the forecast period
The grid-connected segment accounted for a larger share of the microgrid market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the expansion of utility-based grid networks, coupled with the large-scale use of renewable sources of energy such as offshore wind.
Grid-connected microgrids offer grid resiliency & improved quality power and have a low impact on the environment. They comprise multiple generators, distribution systems, and sophisticated controls and rely on main power grids for power balance and energy backup.
Among all end-use, remote to hold the largest share of the microgrid market from 2020 to 2025
The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased adoption of microgrids in remote areas. According to the International Energy Association, approximately 1 billion people in remote areas around the world lack access to electricity owing to the high costs of fossil fuels used for electricity generation and uncertainty in terms of their availability and issues related to their transportation.
Governments of different countries are increasingly investing in the development of electricity infrastructures to provide low-cost and clean electricity. This results in increased demand for microgrids in remote areas. Microgrids are established in remote areas to generate power, as well as to manage and control distributed energy resources.
Americas to hold the largest share of the global microgrid market during the forecast period
The Americas accounted for the largest share of the microgrid industry in 2019. GE, Honeywell, S&C Electric, and Power Analytics are a few key players based in the Americas that mainly contributed to the growth of the microgrid market in the region. The microgrid industry in the Americas has been studied for North America and South America.
The Americas is considered as one of the technologically-advanced regions for microgrids owing to the presence of a large number of developers of microgrids, along with several initiatives such as Smart Power Infrastructure Demonstration for Energy Reliability and Security (SPIDERS) program undertaken by governments of different countries of the region to promote adoption of microgrids.
ABB (ABB, Switzerland), General Electric Company (GE, US), Siemens AG (Siemens, Germany), Eaton Corporation Inc. (Eaton, Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (Schneider Electric, France), Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell, US), HOMER Energy LLC (Homer Energy, US), S&C Electric Company (S&C Electric, US), Power Analytics Corporation (Power Analytics, US), and Exelon Corporation (Exelon, US) are a few major players in the microgrid market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Segmentation
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
6 Microgrid Market, By Connectivity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Grid Connected
6.3 Off-Grid Connected
7 Microgrid Market, By Type (Qualitative)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 AC Microgrids
7.3 DC Microgrids
7.4 Hybrid
8 Microgrid Market, By Pattern
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Urban/Metropolitan
8.3 Semiurban
8.4 Rural/Island
9 Microgrid Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Power Generators
9.2.2 Energy Storage Systems
9.2.3 Controllers
9.3 Software
9.4 Services
9.4.1 Engineering and Design
9.4.2 Monitoring and Control
9.4.3 Operations and Maintenance
10 Microgrid Market, By End Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial & Industrial
10.3 Remote
10.4 Institutes & Campuses
10.5 Government
10.6 Utilities
10.7 Military
10.8 Healthcare
11 Microgrid Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Americas
11.2.1 North America
11.2.1.1 US
11.2.1.2 Rest of North America (Canada & Mexico)
11.2.2 South America
11.2.2.1 Brazil
11.2.2.2 Rest of South America
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 APAC
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 Australia
11.4.4 Rest of APAC
11.5 RoW
11.5.1 Middle East
11.5.2 Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Company Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leadership
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging
12.4 Competitive Scenario
12.4.1 New Product Developments
12.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.1.1 ABB
13.1.2 General Electric
13.1.3 Eaton
13.1.4 Siemens
13.1.5 Schneider Electric
13.1.6 Honeywell
13.1.7 Homer Energy
13.1.8 S&C Electric
13.1.9 Power Analytics
13.1.10 Exelon Corporation
13.2 Other Important Players
13.2.1 Pareto Energy
13.2.2 Anbaric Transmission
13.2.3 TESLA
13.2.4 SPIRAE
13.2.5 General Micro grids
13.3 KEY Innovators
13.3.1 GRAM Power
13.3.2 Power Hive
13.3.3 Advanced Microgrid Solutions
13.3.4 Go Electric
13.3.5 DAJIE
