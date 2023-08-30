Outlook Therapeutics: FDA Issues CRL For ONS-5010 BLA For Treatment Of Wet AMD

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) Wednesday announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter or CRL to its BLA for ONS-5010 / LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development to treat wet AMD.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares were losing around 72 percent to trade at $0.40.

ONS-5010 is an investigational ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab under development as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases.

The biopharmaceutical company noted that the agency acknowledged the NORSE TWO pivotal trial met its safety and efficacy endpoints.

But, the FDA concluded it could not approve the BLA during this review cycle due to several CMC issues, open observations from pre-approval manufacturing inspections, and a lack of substantial evidence.

Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics, said, "We continue to believe in the public health need to provide the retina community with an FDA-approved bevacizumab treatment option for wet AMD. We will request a formal meeting as soon as possible with the FDA to further understand the BLA deficiencies and how best to resolve them. Following this meeting with the FDA, the Company will be able to discuss next steps and the expected timing for resolution."

