Outlook Therapeutics Aktie

Outlook Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PF3C / ISIN: US69012T2069

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13.08.2026 17:36:52

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Falls 24% After Pricing Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) shares fell $0.26, or 23.75 percent, to $0.84 on Thursday, after the biopharmaceutical company priced a public offering of 55.56 million shares of common stock and accompanying warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $55 million.

The stock opened at $0.77 and traded between $0.76 and $0.85 during the session on the Nasdaq. It has traded in a 52-week range of $0.16 to $3.39. Trading volume reached 36.76 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 22.43 million shares.

The shares and warrants were priced at $0.99 per share and accompanying warrant, with the warrants exercisable at $1.10 per share for five years. Outlook Therapeutics said it plans to use the proceeds to support the U.S. commercial launch of LYTENAVA, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

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