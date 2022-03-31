Outlook Therapeutics Submits BLA For ONS-5010 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) has submitted its Biologics License Application to the FDA for ONS-5010, an investigational therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. In anticipation of potential FDA marketing approval in late 2022 or early 2023, the company has started commercial launch planning, including partnerships with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for drug substance, and with Aji Biopharma Services for finished drug product.

"The significant efficacy results we are submitting from our NORSE TWO Phase 3 pivotal trial demonstrated the one-, two- and three-line visual acuity responders one would hope for in a pivotal wet AMD trial," said Terry Dagnon, Chief Operations Officer of Outlook Therapeutics.