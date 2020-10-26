OutMatch Announces New Product Releases and Acquisition of FurstPerson, Continuing Growth and Expansion Momentum

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OutMatch, a leader in digital hiring, today made three industry-changing announcements to further their goal of helping companies make data-driven talent decisions.

The acquisition of talent assessment company, FurstPerson: Specializing in pre-hire simulation assessments, FurstPerson offers hiring managers and job candidates the critical information needed to make the smartest hiring decisions. FurstPerson's simulation tools are a perfect complement to OutMatch's video interview offerings, as well as the broader suite of OutMatch assessments, which measures communication skills, motivation, and other key traits.

A new gamified culture assessment for OutMatch Assess.

A new comprehensive talent decision management platform: OutMatch's new candidate-driven talent decision management platform leverages technology such as FurstPerson's simulation assessments and LaunchPad's automation and AI solutions to provide an end-to-end digital hiring solution. The new platform ties candidate screening, assessments, video interviewing, and artificial intelligence into a single integrated, automated experience – driving speed, efficiency and engagement, while removing bias and improving hiring decisions for both the candidate and recruiter.

On the heels of last month's acquisition of Launchpad and its market-leading recruitment automation platform, these investments further OutMatch's position as a global leader in the digital hiring space and strengthen its commitment to providing customers with simple, smart, and human hiring solutions.

"We are committed to enhancing our solutions with best-of-breed technology and providing our customers with the tools to make the most efficient and data driven talent decisions," says OutMatch CEO, Greg Moran. "By integrating proven technologies such as FurstPerson's job simulations and our newly-developed culture assessment into a single talent decision management platform, we can meet customer's where the market is heading – towards an automated, candidate-driven experience."

OutMatch is a portfolio company of Rubicon Technology Partners (headquartered in Boulder, Colorado) and Camden Partners (headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland).

About OutMatch

OutMatch is the world's most comprehensive talent decision management platform. It empowers candidates with control over a simpler, smarter and consumer grade experience. They can set their own pace, improve their level of engagement and take ownership of their own application process. In return, clients experience an end-to-end digital hiring solution that uses automation and predictive AI to deliver a unique combination of speed, accuracy and improvements across the entire hiring process. OutMatch removes bias and frees recruiters from low-value tasks. Together, this combination of candidate control and automation drives quality, saves time and money up front, and improves all stages of pre- and post-hire talent acquisition.

About FurstPerson, Inc.

FurstPerson operates a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) contact center hiring system that is used in over 600 locations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. FurstPerson's contact center solution includes contact center simulations, problem solving tests, personality tests, and analytics that are all integrated into a hiring solution that enables contact center hiring managers to reduce contact center turnover and hire individuals that perform better on the job.

