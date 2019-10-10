OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 10.10.2019 AT 10:00 AM

Outotec delivers coated titanium anodes to Glencore Nikkelverk AS new copper tankhouse in Norway





Outotec has agreed with Glencore Nikkelverk AS on the delivery of coated Titanium Anodes to the new tankhouse for copper electrowinning plant in Norway. The delivery will include over 5,000 of the new mixed metal oxide coated titanium anodes. The order value, booked into Outotec’s third quarter order intake, is approximately EUR 10 million.

Glencore Nikkleverk refinery in Kristiansand Norway produces approximately 40,000 tonnes of copper per annum. Outotec's coated titanium anodes were tested on-site for 5 years, and the results verified that Outotec anodes will operate at a significant reduction in energy consumption and provide higher current efficiency than traditional lead anodes.

Outotec Coated Titanium Anodes provide totally lead-free electrowinning operations and increased occupational health and safety by eliminating lead and lead sludge handling. The end result for Glencore Nikkelverk AS is green technology electrowinning operations with higher quality copper product at lower energy consumption and operating costs.

"This is one more reference delivery of Outotec Coated Titanium Anodes in the copper electrowinning industry. The energy efficiency benefits and lower operating costs of our anodes enable Glencore Nikkelverk to improve their profitability in a sustainable way”, says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business area.

For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit

tel. +358 20 529 211

Saija Kinanen, Director - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2044, +358 40 187 5353

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com