Outperformance in S-Reits in STI reserve list

With a 7.6 per cent gain in total returns for the year-to-date, the Straits Times Index (STI) remained among the best performing stock benchmarks globally this year. Based on data from FTSE Russell as at Jun 30, 2022, there are 7 S-Reits in the STI with combined indicative weight of more than 14 per cent. For the June 2022 quarterly review, FTSE Russell announced that there were no changes to the constituents of the STI and the next review is expected to take place in early September 2022.