28.09.2022 15:00:00
Outrageously luxurious Dallas home inspired by 'TRON' movie features glass-wall car showcase, upholstered speakeasy room and sumptuous Versace-style bedroom
DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Welcome to the future," says Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty agent Pogir, who is co-listing 5025 Wateka Drive in Dallas. Inspired by the sci-fi film TRON: Legacy, the jaw-dropping residence delivers a sense of life in an alternate reality.
Designed by its builder as his own home, the house is an otherworldly haven for individualists — unbound by convention in every way. Built between 2018 and 2020, it features marble-pattern, Italian porcelain floors throughout, Murano crystal chandeliers in virtually every room, a sleek Ferrari-themed office, a glass-walled garage space viewable from the living room — for displaying a cherished vehicle — a speakeasy/game room with upholstered walls and a showstopper primary suite with a futuristic Versace vibe. Outdoors is equally spectacular, with a checkerboard terrace floor and sunken conversation pit with fire-pit coffee table.
The film that inspired the house was set in a very futuristic world. Experimental 3D design programs resulted in the unusual geometric shapes found throughout the home. The two-story living room features a monumental fireplace sheathed in book-matched, marble-effect porcelain slabs and a motorized cradle that can retract an oversized TV into the floor. A massive glass wall panel in the room allows for the full display of one of the vehicles in the three-car garage.
The kitchen has diamond-tread accent panels, quartzite countertops, Italian porcelain flooring and Miele appliances. Its design took cues from TRON: Legacy, too: Its black-and-gray palette was inspired by a flying transport craft known as the Recognizer. The satin-black, diamond-panel exhaust system was designed to resemble the craft itself.
Part of the sumptuous, Versace-inspired primary suite, the primary bath features a floating tub underlit by LEDs and surrounded by a channel of titanium fire glass. The light's colors can change and pulsate. At the touch of a button, the glass walls of the bathroom's water closet turn opaque for privacy.
In all, the 4,853-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three full baths and a half bath. At .185 acres, the property — in an established neighborhood in the heart of Dallas — features a backyard gathering space with the sunken conversation pit and fire-pit coffee table, plus a water feature.
This bold, unique and much-talked-about home is represented by expert agents Pogir and Lisa Besserer of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. There are 40 brilliant photos of 5025 Wateka Drive here: https://www.briggsfreeman.com/sales/detail/610-l-599-20165576/5025-wateka-drive-central-dfw-dallas-tx-75209. High-resolution photographs and interviews with Pogir and Besserer are available.
