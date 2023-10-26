Outreach Announces Abhijit Mitra as President of Product and Technology

Product and Engineering Veteran to Lead Sales Execution Platform Expansion Across New Verticals and Personas, Continue Enterprise Growth

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading AI Sales Platform helping revenue organizations create better pipeline and close more deals, today announced engineering veteran Abhijit Mitra as its new President of Product and Technology. Mitra will lead the Product, Design, and Engineering (PDE) organization.

"I am excited to join Outreach not only because of the massive mindshare the company has in the market and its status as a category creator, but also the opportunity to deliver its best-in-class sales execution platform to the 30 million B2B salespeople across the world," said Mitra. "At Unleash, I had the chance to meet customers who are Outreach fanatics and passionate users that live in the platform every day, which was confirmation I made the right choice to join Outreach. I look forward to partnering with our customers to help them solve their biggest challenges and bring innovative products to market that enable them to increase deal velocity and generate revenue."

With more than 25 years of experience building enterprise applications and bringing innovative technology to market, Abhijit will be in charge of Outreach's strategy and product development for new personas, new verticals, and increased enterprise adoption. Additionally, he will provide pivotal leadership to Outreach's new India office as Outreach continues to expand its global presence. As a business and customer-oriented leader, Abhijit will work closely with David Ruggiero, Outreach President of GTM, to bring these new innovations to market.

"When searching for our Product and Technology President, we wanted someone with visionary excellence to lead Outreach in our platform journey," said Manny Medina, CEO and Co-founder of Outreach. "Abhijit's experience in SaaS and alignment with our values made him the perfect fit, and he already made an immediate impact with our customers at Unleash. I look forward to working with Abhijit to empower every sales professional to achieve their revenue goals."

At ServiceNow, Mitra created its Customer Service Management business unit and led it as General Manager to make it their fastest growing business and a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader. He then went on to lead Industry Solutions, helping the company expedite its journey from $4B to $10B in revenues. Prior to ServiceNow, Mitra created and led market leading B2B enterprise applications at SAP and Oracle.

Outreach is the leading AI Sales Platform that unlocks seller productivity to help sales teams efficiently create better pipeline and close more deals. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. 6,000 companies, including Cisco, McKesson, Okta, SAP, Siemens, and Verizon depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

