Outreach Named a Leader in Revenue Operations and Intelligence By Independent Research Firm

SEATTLE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022. The platform received the highest scores possible in 12 criteria in the evaluation. Outreach is also the only vendor evaluated in both The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q2 2020 to be named a Leader in both reports.

"Sales has undergone a monumental shift in the past two years. As a result, revenue leaders are dealing with a widening sales execution gap," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "We realized we could play a valuable role by helping revenue organizations close that gap. We've already helped thousands of our customers tackle the problem of inefficient prospecting with Outreach Engage and were consistently hearing from them that they wanted us to expand to help them with their execution of deal management and forecasting. Their needs were the impetus for launching Outreach Guide, our revenue intelligence solution for deal management, and Outreach Commit, our revenue operations solution for forecasting and sales analytics."

In its vendor profile, the Forrester report noted that "With a bold vision of becoming the single pane of glass for both sellers and sales leadership, Outreach is aggressively moving beyond sales engagement to deliver the features needed to make this a reality."

"We believe that Forrester's evaluation shows that Outreach is building on the foundation of sales engagement workflows and insights from intelligence to deliver a best-in-class sales execution platform. Now, we help organizations prospect more effectively with Outreach Engage, manage deals more effectively with Outreach Guide, and remove the guesswork from forecasting to mitigate risk with Outreach Commit. We believe by consolidating several extensive capabilities into one platform, we'll save our customers time and resources that they can put towards other activities while reducing complexity with their sales technologies," said Medina.

Outreach received the highest possible scores in 12 criteria in the report, including conversation insights, forecasting process, forecast accuracy and scenario modeling, pipeline management, pipeline evaluation, activity and generation, and data compliance. Outreach also scored the highest score possible in the innovations roadmap, product vision, and market approach criteria.

Outreach is the sales execution platform helping revenue organizations deliver efficient, predictable growth. We are helping organizations achieve their growth potential by delivering sales execution workflows that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to close execution gaps across the entire sales cycle, from prospecting to deal management to forecasting. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations together in one platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Adobe, Okta, DocuSign, and SAP, depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

