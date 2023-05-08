Outreach Welcomes David Ruggiero as President of Go-To-Market

Ruggiero brings more than 30 years of experience leading enterprise go-to-market organizations

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading sales execution platform that unlocks seller productivity to efficiently create more pipeline and close more deals, today announced that David Ruggiero has joined the company as President of Go-To-Market. Reporting to Cofounder and CEO Manny Medina, Ruggiero now leads the company's global Sales, Marketing and Customer Success organizations.

Ruggiero has led winning sales teams for more than 30 years across a variety of industries, including enterprise software, life sciences, biotech, networking, and telecom. He has deep experience selling across all market segments and in all geographies, both direct and via channel sales. As vice president of digital sales for North America at Microsoft, he was responsible for driving multi-cloud growth and new opportunities via platform sales across the company's diverse software offerings.

"Outreach welcomes David Ruggiero as our new President of Go-To-Market. After an extensive search to find a candidate with the right energy, expertise, and cultural alignment, we have found it with David," said Medina. "His exceptional track record leading global sales teams across a variety of industries makes him a powerful addition to our world-class leadership team."

"As a sales leader, I understand the pressures and challenges that CROs face today to accelerate deal velocity, deliver more revenue per seller, and digitize their sales teams," said Ruggiero. "That's why I'm so energized to join Outreach; the transformational power of the Outreach Sales Execution Platform helps CROs, managers, sellers and sales operations teams to create more pipeline and close more deals faster and more efficiently."

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 6,000 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

Media Contacts

Haley Flanagan for Outreach.io

PR@Outreach.io

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outreach-welcomes-david-ruggiero-as-president-of-go-to-market-301817951.html

SOURCE Outreach