|
23.11.2022 16:25:33
Outset Medical Ascends 12% In Morning Trade
(RTTNews) - Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning at $20.14.
There have been no company-specific news today to propel the stock.
Early in the month, a the company had reported a revenue growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $27.8 million for its third quarter.
The company also had increased its full-year revenue outlook to $111 million-$113 million from $105 million-$110 million projected earlier.
On November 16, Outset had said it ranked 33 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.
Outset revenue grew 5,000 percent to $103 million between 2018 and 2021.
Outset Medical is a medical technology company, that develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis.
OM has traded in the range of $11.41-$51.69 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Outset Medical Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Outset Medical Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Outset Medical Inc Registered Shs
|19,94
|11,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt zum Handelsende zu -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf grünem Terrain. In den USA wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.