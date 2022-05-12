Outset Medical to Host Patient and Physician Webinar for Investment Professionals

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that it will host a virtual patient and physician webinar on its Tablo® Hemodialysis System for use in home dialysis on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET.

The live webinar, intended for investment professionals, will feature a panel discussion moderated by Michael Aragon, MD, Outset’s Chief Medical Officer, between Tablo home dialysis patients and Varshi Broumand, MD, MHA, FACP, FASN, Dialysis Medical Director at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System and nephrologist at South Texas Renal Care Group. The discussion will focus on the patient care journey to home dialysis and each patient’s experience dialyzing at home with Tablo.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

A live and archived webcast of the webinar will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

