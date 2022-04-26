|
26.04.2022 22:05:00
Outset Medical to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET.
A live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.
About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005824/en/
