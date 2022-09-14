Outshine® Partners with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to Plant 2,000 Fruit Trees Globally

Fruit Bar Company Enlists NBA Star Duncan Robinson to "Inspire Joyful Moments" in Planting Fruit Trees Through Social Media Campaign

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Outshine® fruit bars announces a partnership with The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation to plant over 2,000 trees globally with the help of NBA Star and Outshine superfan Duncan Robinson through Outshine's "Let the Joy Shine Through™" marketing and social campaign.

Outshine® 's "Let the Joy Shine Through™" encourages people and communities to make the world a brighter place. By partnering with the Fruit Tree Planting Foundation, Outshine® is inspiring joyful moments by encouraging people to get involved and nominate others to plant fruit trees in their communities or in their own backyards.

Outshine® is committed to inspiring joyful moments and what better way for the brand to do that than by sharing the joy of planting fruit trees and giving back to communities. Starting domestically today, Outshine®, with the support of Duncan Robinson, is calling on the social community on Instagram and TikTok to post a photo or video about sharing the joy of fruit and nominating someone to get a fruit tree to plant, using the hashtag #OutshineSpreadsJoy and tagging @OutshineSnacks and @FruitTreePlantingFoundation. 100 people in the domestic US who are nominated will receive a fruit tree to plant in their own yard or community. Outshine® has also committed to spreading the joy globally by supporting the planting of an additional 2,000 trees through its partnership with FTPF across the world within the next year.

Off the court, NBA star Duncan Robinson is a super fan of Outshine® fruit bars. In 2021 Duncan helped drive awareness to Outshine's "Shine on Teachers" program that celebrated hardships following the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Duncan nominated a teacher of his choice and helped spread the positive news of an Outshine® sponsored 'classroom makeover' amid fans and followers. Now, Duncan will continue to help Outshine® 'inspire joyful moments' by encouraging others to nominate deserving fruit tree recipients.

"I've been enjoying Outshine® fruit bars for so long and it's just natural for me to support them this year by helping plant fruit trees across the globe and inspiring joy," says Duncan Robinson.

About Fruit Tree Planting Foundation

The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation (FTPF) is an award-winning international nonprofit charity dedicated to planting fruitful trees and plants to alleviate world hunger, combat climate change, strengthen communities, and improve the surrounding air, soil, and water. FTPF programs strategically donate orchards where the harvest will best serve communities for generations, at places such as public schools, city parks, community gardens, low-income neighborhoods, Native American reservations, international hunger relief sites, and animal sanctuaries. FTPF's unique mission benefits the environment, human health, and animal welfare—all at once!

About Outshine® Snacks

