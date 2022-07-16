|
16.07.2022 15:00:00
Outside the Box: Only 10% of new homes now sell for less than $300,000. Two years ago, a third did. It’s not just because of the pandemic.
NIMBYism and other structural problems are underappreciated reasons.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!