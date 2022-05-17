|
17.05.2022 17:16:00
Outside the Box: Regulators have the authority to act now to stop runs on risky stablecoins
The collapse of TerraUSD shows that the SEC and the DOJ can't wait for Congress to act to protect investors and the financial system.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!