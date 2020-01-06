Outspoken Patient Advocate and Entrepreneur Launches New Conference to Educate and Empower Other Healthcare Advocates

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paige Consulting, LLC, a healthcare consulting and solutions provider, is hosting the 2020 Healthcare Advocate Summit. The two-day inaugural summit is taking place in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Resort on April 6-7, 2020. The 2020 Healthcare Advocate Summit aims to be the premier event for anyone involved in patient access, navigation, and reimbursement. The event anticipates drawing over 300 advocates and healthcare leaders attending, along with over 100 leading industry experts. The goal is to educate healthcare advocates on the available pathways to resources and solutions to barriers that can be leveraged to dramatically improve patient care.

Many healthcare advocates working on behalf of the patient, to include; Medication Assistance Coordinator, Financial Coordinator, Biologics Coordinator, Pre-Authorization Coordinator, Clinical Coordinator, Billing Specialist, Revenue Cycle, Social Worker, and Nurse Navigators are not aware of all the available resources and are not trained on how to effectively navigate the complex healthcare landscape. This lack of knowledge can negate treatment or delay treatment, and can severely impact patient care.

The 2020 Healthcare Advocate Summit provides networking opportunities, engaging exhibits, and more than 20 educational panel discussion and presentations across topics to include; how best to ensure correct authorization, procurement, and reimbursement, how to leverage manufacturer resources, work with the specialty pharmacy, supplement technology solutions, how to navigate share of care for VA patients, the impasse of pharmacy benefits vs. medical benefits, and patient assistance best practices for optimized enrollment and renewal.

Melissa Paige, Founder and CEO of Paige Consulting, LLC has extensive experience with access programs across the spectrum to include Oncology, Hematology, Rheumatology, Pulmonology and Neurology. The Healthcare Advocate Summit is for advocates by advocates. Melissa said, "There is nothing like this offered by the usual conference event companies." The Healthcare Advocate Summit was created to fulfill an unmet need within the industry. After attending multiple conferences over the years, the host identified something missing, a focus on educating the people actually doing the work and a place for those healthcare advocates to join together and amplify their voice and passion for the patient.

