OutSystems Recognized by Gartner for Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms

SINGAPORE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, provider of the number one low-code application development platform, today announced that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading information technology and advisory company, has recognized OutSystems in its 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms * report. OutSystems is among the five highest scores for every use case identified by Gartner.

The report examined the capabilities of 19 vendors to meet the needs of organizations in four distinct use cases: citizen development, business unit IT applications, enterprise IT composite applications, and SaaS and ISV Mobile & Web Applications. OutSystems received the highest overall score for SaaS and independent software vendor (ISV) mobile and web applications, the second-highest score for enterprise IT composite applications, and scored within the highest five scores for both citizen development and business unit IT applications.

"We believe this recognition, combined with our placement in the Leaders quadrant in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms , validates our comprehensive approach to low-code development," said Paulo Rosado, OutSystems Co-Founder and CEO. "But we feel that nothing reflects the value of our platform better than the success our customers are experiencing. They frequently share how OutSystems has helped them modernize aging systems, use cloud applications to become more agile and respond to change, turn small departmental apps into core applications for the enterprise, and deliver omnichannel digital experiences that their customers love. We think these scores from Gartner reflect the innovation our customers are driving in their businesses."

OutSystems was evaluated across the following nine critical capabilities: no-code development; end-user experience; UX data, logic, and process; back-end data, logic and process; integration capabilities; enterprise IT SDLC support; advanced architecture support; cloud functionality; and enterprise worthiness.

Our low-code platform has helped OutSystems customers achieve unparalleled results like:

FWD Insurance launched a new customer-facing app called Tapp in 90 days that has catapulted them from 33rd to 8th largest insurance provider in the Philippines in just four years and features integrated live chat, payment reminders, and fingerprint authentication.

launched a new customer-facing app called Tapp in 90 days that has catapulted them from 33rd to 8th largest insurance provider in in just four years and features integrated live chat, payment reminders, and fingerprint authentication. EDP built a brand new core payment collection system from scratch that serves 200 collection agents and has processed 55 million transactions and 6 billion euros .

built a brand new core payment collection system from scratch that serves 200 collection agents and has processed 55 million transactions and . Albert Heijn , part of the international food retail group Ahold Delhaize, consolidated nine core applications into one app that is used in more than 1000 stores by more than 100,000 users and cuts task time by 50 percent.

The OutSystems low-code application development platform gives organizations the freedom to think big and innovate with no limits. It addresses critical issues like the skyrocketing demand for new enterprise applications, aging legacy systems that need to be modernized or replaced, citizen development, field services, and omnichannel digital CX . The platform offers capabilities for enterprise-grade development and full lifecycle management, integration, UI/UX, business logic, data models, web services, and APIs. OutSystems offers access to capabilities such as an advanced web and mobile user experience, B2C solutions, and even batch processing.

According to Gartner, "Low-code application platforms (LCAPs) continue to grow in capability and maturity, addressing more enterprise use cases and providing rapid application delivery with fewer skills to the advantage of businesses everywhere. They are also replacing traditional Java and .NET developments where the requirements do not justify the costs and skills of cloud-native application platforms."

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms report is intended to help organizations who are evaluating low-code application platforms to create their shortlist. It explains and scores the core features and use cases for low-code application platforms. Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner October 2019 Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms.

