Ovative Group Ranks in AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ovative Group, a national independent media and measurement firm, was included on AdWeek's list of fastest-growing global agencies. This is the second year Ovative has made the list. The list honors agencies from all over the world whose industry presence is on the rise and have achieved significant growth over the past three years. Ovative's revenue growth rate between 2020-2022 of 110% landed it at a national ranking of #73. The company also ranked #12 in the Top Large Agencies category.

In three years, Ovative grew exponentially, expanding its client base to include top brands from industries such as retail, CPG, healthcare, and various others. In the past two years alone several new brands, including home and holiday superstore, At Home; leading private online health insurance marketplace, eHealth; and multinational pizza chain, Domino's, joined Ovative's impressive roster.

Ovative helps clients move the needle in media strategy and measurement through its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). This unified optimization metric aligns business leaders to the metrics that impact their business most, looking beyond traditional metrics like Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and last-click attribution to understand the true value of marketing investments across consumer touchpoints.

In addition to client growth, Ovative's national employee headcount has seen rapid growth. Earlier this year, Ovative opened its third office in Chicago, joining the Minneapolis headquarters and New York City offices. Since opening its New York City office in 2021, Ovative has continued to experience explosive growth. The company expanded its team from 200 to more than 500 employees in just over two years, a 153% increase.

Ovative puts an emphasis on building an inclusive environment that welcomes and attracts top, diverse talent from across the nation. Through programs such as Champions of Change and ELEVATE, Ovative maintains a large focus on cultural inclusion and professional development at all levels of the organization.

"Being on AdWeek's list of Fastest Growing Agencies for the second year is a reflection of our amazing team and proven track record of driving results," says Dale Nitschke, CEO and Founder of Ovative Group. "At Ovative, we drive measurable impact – for our clients and communities – and this showcases the team's ability to do so."

ABOUT OVATIVE GROUP

Ovative Group is an independent media and measurement firm that helps clients drive and deliver measurable marketing performance. Founded in 2009 by Dale Nitschke, Ovative brings media, measurement, and consulting together under one roof to measure the holistic impact of marketing on clients' total business using its proprietary metric, Enterprise Marketing Return (EMR). Ovative's team of marketing experts serves as a trusted partner for its national world-class client base of marketing leaders across many industries. Ovative is recognized as an industry leader and has received awards including Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies, Star Tribune's Top Workplaces, Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's Fast 50, and Inc. 5000. For more information about Ovative, visit ovative.com or follow Ovative on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media inquiries, please contact: marketing@Ovative.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovative-group-ranks-in-adweeks-fastest-growing-agencies-301967550.html

SOURCE Ovative Group