GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2020, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on May 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2020. For more than 10 years, OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

"In these uncertain times, the community bankers and lenders at Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central are working hard to provide stability for our customers and shareholders. The steady quarterly dividend is further proof of that continued commitment," CEO Tom Wiseman said. "While our world is in a constant state of change, know that these companies will be there for their communities. Since 1872, Ohio Valley Bank has endured through the Great Depression, two World Wars, 9/11, and it will certainly endure through the days ahead."

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For pandemic-related banking information, visit www.ovbc.com/covid-19.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, (740) 446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovbc-announces-cash-dividend-301041192.html

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.