03.08.2021 01:15:00
Over $ 150 Billion growth expected in Global Online Tutoring Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online tutoring market is poised to grow by USD 153.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
The online tutoring market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the growing importance of STEM education as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (STEM, Language courses, and other courses) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The strong global demand for test preparation is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the online tutoring market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The online tutoring market covers the following areas:
Online Tutoring Market Sizing
Online Tutoring Market Forecast
Online Tutoring Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd.
- China Distance Education Holdings Ltd.
- D2L Corp.
- iTutorGroup
- K12 Inc.
- Pearson Plc
- TAL Education Group
- Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.
- Varsity Tutors LLC
- Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.
Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market - Global K-12 online tutoring market is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), course type (assessments and subjects), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Online Tutoring Services Market in US - Online tutoring services market in US is segmented by product (test preparation service and subject tutoring service) and end-user (higher education institutes and K-12 schools).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Courses
- Market segments
- Comparison by Courses
- STEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Language courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Courses
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
