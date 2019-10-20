Over $3.5million Raised for Local Charities at the 30th Annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky receive automatic pre-selection for Tokyo 2020 at the 2019 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - More than 26,000 people, from over 70 countries, took part in the 30th annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon this weekend, raising over $3.5 million for 190 charities, through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge.

Race highlights include:

Trevor Hofbauer and Dayna Pidhoresky were the top Canadians in the marathon distance, winning automatic pre-selection for Tokyo 2020 next August.

Kenya's Philemon Rono won the men's marathon, breaking the Canadian All-comers record, finishing in a time of 2:05:00.

Despite travel challenges, Kenya's Magdelyne Masai arrived in time to break the Canadian All-comers record, in a time of 2:22:16.

Magdelyne Masai arrived in time to break the Canadian All-comers record, in a time of 2:22:16. Filex Chemonges eclipsed the Ugandan National record, previously held by Stephen Kiprotich, set in 2015.

"We had a remarkable day to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon," says Alan Brookes, Race Director of the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. "Since its inception, we wanted to build a marathon that Toronto and Canada would be proud of and this year, I think the city can take a bow. With the fastest ever marathons run in Canada for both men and women and two Canadians booking their tickets to Tokyo—what a day!"

"We are thrilled with the turnout at this year's Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon and thank all the runners for joining us and to all of the volunteers who helped make the Marathon such a success," says Mike Tasevski, Vice President of Global Sponsorships at Scotiabank. "We'd also like to thank the runners who have also raised funds for a variety of important charities, through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge. Thanks to them, we're helping many organizations that focus on young people in our community reach their infinite potential, a key priority for Scotiabank."

The Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon is one of Scotiabank's six sponsored running events in Canada this year, with events taking place in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto.

The Scotiabank Charity Challenge is a turnkey fundraising program that provides a simple and effective way to support local causes that make a big difference in people's lives. Participating charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised, as Scotiabank pays for all transaction and credit card fees.

2019 Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon Results

Full Marathon Results

Full Marathon Male

1. Philemon Rono – Kenya TIME: 2:05:00 2. Lemi Berhanu – Ethiopia TIME: 2:05:09 3. Filex Chemonges – Uganda TIME: 2:05:12

Full Marathon Female

1. Magdelyne Masai - Kenya TIME: 2:22:16 2. Biruktayit Eshetu – Ethiopia TIME: 2:22:40 3. Betsy Saina - Kenya TIME: 2:22:43

Half Marathon Results

Half Marathon Male

1. Benjamin Preisner –Milton, ON TIME: 1:03:08 2. Phil Parrot-Migas – London, ON TIME: 1:05:46 3. Jeff Archer – Ottawa, ON TIME: 1:06:06

Half Marathon Female

1. Brittany Moran - Etobicoke, ON TIME: 1:15:16 2. Anne Johnston - St. John's, NL TIME: 1:15:24 3. Rachel Hannah - Guelph, ON TIME: 1:16:25

5k Results

5k Male

1. Navid Rostami - Richmond Hill, ON TIME: 15:40 2. Saed Griffith - Oshawa, ON TIME: 15:45 3. Adam Clayton - Guelph, ON TIME: 15:49

5k Female

1. Julie-Anne Staehli - London, ON TIME: 16:08 2. Alexandra Lucki - Toronto, ON TIME: 17:00 3. Elizabeth Whelan - Toronto, ON TIME: 17:31

To see a list of charities involved in the Scotiabank Charity Challenge, please visit: http://www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com/community-and-charity/official-charities/

For more highlights and complete race results, please visit:

http://www.torontowaterfrontmarathon.com/the-weekend/results-and-photos/

About the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon

An IAAF Gold Label race, the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon is Canada's premier, big-city running event, the Athletics Canada National Marathon Championships, the Marathon Trials for Tokyo 2020 and the Grand Finale of the 8-race Canada Running Series. In 2018 it attracted more than 25,000 participants from over 70 countries raised $3.5 million for 188 charities through the Scotiabank Charity Challenge and contributed an estimated $28 million to the local economy. The livestream broadcast was watched by more than 54,000 viewers from 146 countries. http://STWM.ca

About Scotiabank

At Scotiabank, we aim to support organizations that are committed to helping young people reach their infinite potential. Young people are our future leaders and Scotiabank's goal is to help ensure that they have the necessary skills and resources they need to support their success. Together with our employees, the Bank supports causes at a grassroots level. Recognized as a leader for our charitable donations and philanthropic activities, in 2018, Scotiabank contributed more than $80 million to help our communities around the world.



Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

