10.06.2022 18:49:00

Over $38.4 Million Sold Through HiBid.com in Last Week's Auctions, with Jewelry, Gold Bullion, and More Now Up for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than half a million lots in auctions running from May 30th through June 6th. An average of 1.51 million bids per day were placed in a combined total of 1,375 online-only and webcast auctions. In total, the auctions brought in over $38.4 million in gross auction proceeds.

www.hibid.com www.auctionflex.com (PRNewsfoto/Auction Flex & HiBid)

Items now up for bidding include jewelry, watches, artwork, gold and silver coins and bullion, furniture, and an incredible range of overstock merchandise for household and yard.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 30th-June 6th HiBid.com Highlights  
GAP: $38,423,022 
Lots Sold: 533,477  
Online-Only Auctions: 1,278  
Webcast Auctions: 97  
Average Bidders Per Day: 930,000  
Average Bids Per Day: 1.51 million  

Current Auctions  
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Luxury Estate Sale Featuring Furniture and Collectibles  
Auction Type: Online-Only  
Dates: June 3rd-10th  
Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers  
View Auction Items  

Quality Jewelry Plus Gold and Silver Coins and Bullion  
Auction Type: Online-Only  
Dates: June 8th-14th  
Seller: AAbids.com  
View Auction Items  

Overstock General Merchandise Auction  
Auction Type: Online-Only  
Dates: June 4th-18th  
Seller: United Auctions Unlimited  
View Auction Items  

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex  
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Us  
352-414-1947 
sales@auctionflex.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-38-4-million-sold-through-hibidcom-in-last-weeks-auctions-with-jewelry-gold-bullion-and-more-now-up-for-bidding-301565875.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen