|
05.01.2023 14:49:40
Over $400M Robinhood Stock Linked To Sam Bankman-Fried, Dell Eyes Reducing Dependence On China, Walgreens Swings To Quarterly Loss: Top Stories Today
Benzinga$465M Of Robinhood Stock Linked To Sam Bankman-Fried To Be Seized By Justice DepartmentThe U.S. Department of Justice is working to seize $465 million worth of Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares associated with Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the collapsed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.The prosecutors are not considering the 56 million Robinhood shares to be a part of the bankruptcy estate, U.S. Attorney Seth Shapiro told Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey, reported Reuters.According to Shapiro, competing claims to the Robinhood shares could be settled in a forfeiture proceeding.You Can Soon Send Facebook Memes Directly To Your Friend's Instagram DM — Here's What We KnowMeta Platforms Inc.'s (NASDAQ: META) Facebook is apparently working on making private sharing between friends more accessible.On Thursday, social media commentator Matt Navarra took to Twitter to share an update stating that Facebook is "leaning into private sharing with friends."Navarra's post was accompanied by a screenshot that showed an additional button on a meme post — "Send in Instagram Direct Message."Binance US's Proposed $1B Deal For Voyager Digital Hits SEC RoadblockBinance.US' proposed $1-billion purchase of beleaguered cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) is facing a limited objection from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC said that the Changpeng Zhao-led company's purchase agreement doesn't contain details on its ability to close the deal. The regulator sought more information on the company's business operations.Apple's Key Supplier Foxconn's December Revenue Falls Over 12%Largest contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn's December revenue dropped 12.3% year-on-year to NT$629.34 billion.Foxconn said revenue for December was better than expected and that a "gradual recovery" at its Zhengzhou plant had contributed to "double-digit growth" in revenue for its smart consumer electronics business compared to November.Foxconn said production at the factory in China "basically returned to normal" in December.Equinor, RWE Partner On Hydrogen Supply Chain To Help Germany Ease Out Coal DependencyEquinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) has partnered with the German energy company RWE AG (OTC: RWEOY) to develop large-scale value chains for low-carbon hydrogen jointly.The partners aim to replace coal-fired power plants with hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plants in Germany.They will also build a low-carbon and renewable hydrogen production in Norway to be exported to Germany through pipelines.Sony, Honda Unveil EV Prototype' Afeela' With Qualcomm TechnologySony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) has unveiled the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
