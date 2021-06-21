Over $700 Million growth expected in EEG and EMG Devices Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The EEG and EMG devices market is expected to grow by USD 706.20 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the EEG and EMG devices market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The EEG and EMG devices market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The EEG and EMG devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions. In addition, the rising number of new product launches is expected to trigger the EEG and EMG devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Major Five EEG and EMG Devices Market Participants:

Ambu AS: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the brand names Ambu Neuroline Cup, Ambu Neuroline Monopolar electrodes, Ambu Neuroline Concentric, and Ambu Neuroline 715.

Brain Scientific Inc.: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the brand names NeuroCap and NeuroEEG.

Cadwell Industries Inc.: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the EEG and EMG NCS EP US product lines.

Compumedics Ltd.: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment under the Neurology Diagnostics product line.

General Electric Co.: The company offers EEG and EMG equipment including Spectral entropies, Response Entropy, and State Entropy.

EEG and EMG Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

EEG and EMG devices market is segmented as below:

Product

EEG Devices



EMG Devices

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

